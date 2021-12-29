Advertisement

Another Day in the Teens Today

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More cold teens expected for highs today as light north winds are bringing in another surge of chilly air. Light snow that fell in some areas overnight will end this morning.

A brief warm-up is expected Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s.

But another surge of arctic air arrives New Year’s Eve and Day will bring temperatures way down - highs in the single digits Friday with well below zero lows Saturday morning.

Warmer air moves in early next week, but more arctic air may want to make a return visit over the following weekend.

