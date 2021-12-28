Advertisement

What to do with Christmas decorations after the holidays

The Corner Stone Rescue Mission Sign
The Corner Stone Rescue Mission Sign(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of the year. The end of it, that is.

To make way for New Year celebrations, the Rapid City Landfill is providing places to dispose of Christmas decorations

Locations include the Fitzgerald Stadium, the drop-off site on West Boulevard North, and the city landfill.

Only real Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands are allowed so that they can be turned into compost.

“That’ll help out a lot with keeping, or diverting waste from the landfill. So, it’s regular wood and we can help divert that and use it for compost instead of just throwing it in the pit,” said Solid Waste Education and Outreach Coordinator, Ria Harper.

This service is free and officials ask some rules be followed: No plastic bags, tree stands, or ornaments tossed at the sites.

Plastic decorations belong in the normal trash and Christmas lights can be recycled at locations found on our website.

Trees can be dropped off through January 31.

