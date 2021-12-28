Warm options for the homeless community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s safe to say the heat is beat.

Above-average temperatures for December finally dipped to below freezing levels, dangerous for those without a home.

“We know that this type of weather makes people much more vulnerable than any other times of the year,” said Lysa Allison, Executive Director of Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

To help the homeless community, the Cornerstone Rescue Mission stays open 24/7.

Their warming center offers snacks, warm beverages, hot meals, and extra winter clothing such as coats, hats, and mittens.

“It’s just another place in town for people to congregate and stay warm,” said Allison.

Intake packets are available to be filled out so the mission can find people a place to stay.

“I would just invite everyone to come into the mission or go stay with a friend or somebody who’s already housed,” said Allison.

Hyperthermia is the main threat to people left in the cold, especially those under the influence.

“They are not aware of how cold it really truly is sometimes when they are under the influence or they think that because I am under the influence everything will be fine and you know that’s not the case at all,” said Allison.

It’s best to call law enforcement to help intoxicated people out of the cold and avoid another freezing death in the community.

“It’s always sad for everybody and it is preventable. So, we just want people to be inside,” said Allison.

Rapid City, Aleah Burggraff, KOTA Territory News.>

