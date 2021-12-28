Advertisement

Very Cold Weather Continues through the End of 2021

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold arctic air will stick around through the end of the week and year, with the coldest air likely to arrive New Year’s Eve into New Year’s morning. More light snow could fall Friday.

For today, watch for slippery roads early on due to the light overnight snowfall. Roads should dry up by afternoon.

Hopefully, we’ll see a break from the cold Sunday or early next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in...
Shooting spree in Denver area ends with at least 4 dead, multiple injured
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A 31-year-old man was killed in a shark attack while boogie boarding off Morro Bay City Beach...
Calif. man killed in shark attack on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Light snow tonight; Cold air sticks around
Cold throughout the rest of the week
Very Cold Weather Will Continue
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Very Chilly Final Week of 2021
Below average throughout the week
Very Cold Weather the Next 2-Days