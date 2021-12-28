Very Cold Weather Continues through the End of 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold arctic air will stick around through the end of the week and year, with the coldest air likely to arrive New Year’s Eve into New Year’s morning. More light snow could fall Friday.

For today, watch for slippery roads early on due to the light overnight snowfall. Roads should dry up by afternoon.

Hopefully, we’ll see a break from the cold Sunday or early next week.

