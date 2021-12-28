Advertisement

State prison inmate placed on escape status

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An inmate has been placed on escape status after failing to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center where he had been stationed to work.

Inmate Alexander Cook failed to return to the work-release center following his on December, 27.

Cook is a 29-year-old white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Cook is currently serving a sentence from Pennington County for possession of a controlled substance.

If you see Cook or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return to custody following a work assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in...
Shooting spree in Denver area ends with at least 4 dead, multiple injured
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
Searching "dreamcatcher" on Etsy turns up tens of thousands of products, most of which have the...
Indian-inspired goods hurt Native American artisans
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Communication Tower
Communication towers going up to help first responders
The Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City.
Warm options for the homeless community
The Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City.
Warm options for the homeless community
The Corner Stone Rescue Mission Sign
What to do with Christmas decorations after the holidays