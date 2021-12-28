Pet of the Week: Pink Floyd

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Do you feel like you’ve hit “The Wall” at the end of the year? Our Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week will have you feeling “Comfortably Numb” with his cuteness, meet Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd is a 4-year-old grey domestic shorthair. He has Cerebellar Hypoplasia or wobbly cat syndrome causing him to walk with a slight wobble.

Like anyone who has listed to “The Dark Side of the Moon” too many times Pink Floyd also is deaf, the best home for him would have an experienced owner who would give him time to overcome his handicap.

Pink Floyd is a big fan of being pet but his favorite form of affection to both give and receive head bumps.

His adoption fee is $100 dollars and those at the Black Hills Humane Society “Wish you Were Here” to take this sweet loveable cat home.

