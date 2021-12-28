Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Pink Floyd

Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Do you feel like you’ve hit “The Wall” at the end of the year? Our Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week will have you feeling “Comfortably Numb” with his cuteness, meet Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd is a 4-year-old grey domestic shorthair. He has Cerebellar Hypoplasia or wobbly cat syndrome causing him to walk with a slight wobble.

Like anyone who has listed to “The Dark Side of the Moon” too many times Pink Floyd also is deaf, the best home for him would have an experienced owner who would give him time to overcome his handicap.

Pink Floyd is a big fan of being pet but his favorite form of affection to both give and receive head bumps.

His adoption fee is $100 dollars and those at the Black Hills Humane Society “Wish you Were Here” to take this sweet loveable cat home.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Officer Jim Gillespie, a 14-year veteran of the force, and another officer decided to help out...
Caught on camera: Officers pay for shoplifter’s groceries

Latest News

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City.
Warm options for the homeless community
The Corner Stone Rescue Mission Sign
What to do with Christmas decorations after the holidays
Rapid City council discusses the last round of medical marijuana dispensary license applications
Rapid City council discusses the last round of medical marijuana dispensary license applications
Searching "dreamcatcher" on Etsy turns up tens of thousands of products, most of which have the...
Indian-inspired goods hurt Native American artisans