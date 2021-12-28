Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Easy Cheese Sandwich Appetizer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Need a super simple game time appetizer? Here’s one that’s just right ... easy to make and full of flavor.

First, remove the crusts from 12 slices of bread.

In a food processor, blend 2 cups grated cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup bottled chili sauce, 3/4 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup chopped pecans (optiona), 1/2 cup well-drained pimiento stuffed green olives and 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Make sure mixture is completely blended and chill.

When ready to serve, simply spread on one slice of bread and over with the other to make a sandwich and cut into quarters and enjoy.

