Communication towers going up to help first responders

By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Communication is key for first responders, and now thanks to three new towers going up in the Southern Hills that communication is easier.

One of the new towers went up directly behind the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department while another will go up in Keystone and another in Hill City.

The terrain in those areas makes for some dead zones and doesn’t allow those responding to an emergency the ability to communicate information over their radios.

“communication is always huge. If I can’t talk to whoever I’m working with we have a problem. We want to make sure we can communicate with agencies but also dispatch,” Gail Schmidt, says.

The towers are expected to be online by May 1 of next year.

