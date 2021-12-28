Advertisement

Bystander uses stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police in Sioux Falls say a bystander used a stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees. Police said the 38-year-old man tried to steal from a convenience store the afternoon of Dec. 22. The man assaulted two employees before police arrived. The bystander stunned the man to stop him. The alleged thief was arrested. Police Sgt. Travis Olsen says it doesn’t appear the person who fired the stun gun will be charged.

