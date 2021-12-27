Winter weather is freezing blood donors out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lack of blood was a critical issue at Vitalant this fall, patients who need transfusions daily or people who endured an accident didn’t know if they could get the blood they needed.

But entering this holiday season the organization reached their nationwide goal, a 3 to 4 day supply of blood on hand, thanks to their donors.

“People really responded to and came in when we were in the critical shortage about a month ago, and not only helped us get out of that but build that blood supply back up,” said Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant.

Although around the holiday’s people tend to give more, Robbins says they typically see a decrease in donors.

“About 6,000 fewer donations happen across the United States for Vitalant in the month of December so that’s why we try to bring awareness to the fact that even though people might be out traveling for the holidays and doing different things, those patients in the hospital don’t get to take that holiday,” said Robbins.

Not only are busy people a reason for the drop in blood donations, but winter weather also plays a large part in donors canceling their appointments and blood donation centers closing if a storm gets too bad.

And now, with North Dakota Vitalant centers in the path of a winter storm, the impact can be felt region-wide.

“It’s almost 200 units today that we won’t collect, so we’re asking people who are not in areas that are affected by weather to please still come in and continue to donate so we can make sure we keep up on the blood supply even with the weather cancellations throughout the United States,” said Robbins.

Vitalant hosts blood drives year long to help keep donations consistent.

