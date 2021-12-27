Advertisement

Very Cold Weather Will Continue

Cold throughout the rest of the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very cold weather will continue tonight and tomorrow. Feels like temperatures will be near -20° during the morning commute tomorrow. Throughout the afternoon, the highs will be in the teens and lower 20s. Wednesday is not going to get much better with highs once again near 20°. Cool weather will continue until the later part of the weekend.

