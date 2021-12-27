Advertisement

A Very Chilly Final Week of 2021

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Frigid temperatures can be expected all week long as several surges of arctic air move south from Canada.

A disturbance tonight will bring some scattered light snow or flurries, but the middle of the week should be dry.

A strong surge of arctic air will be accompanied by more light snow Friday, New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be in the single digits New Year’s Eve night, and below zero New Year’s Day morning.

We could see some moderation in temperatures next week, the first week of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

