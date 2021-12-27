Advertisement

RAPID TRANSIT REMINDER: RapidRide, Dial-a-Ride not operating Friday and Saturday in observance of New Year’s Day

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid Transit System are reminding the public that transit services - including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services - will suspend operations Friday and Saturday this week for the New Year’s Day holiday observance. Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Saturdays this year. When holidays fall on a weekend, the holiday is observed by the federal government on the closest regular workday.

RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services will resume normal operating schedules Monday, January 3.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Officer Jim Gillespie, a 14-year veteran of the force, and another officer decided to help out...
Caught on camera: Officers pay for shoplifter’s groceries