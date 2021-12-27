RAPID TRANSIT REMINDER: RapidRide, Dial-a-Ride not operating Friday and Saturday in observance of New Year’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid Transit System are reminding the public that transit services - including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services - will suspend operations Friday and Saturday this week for the New Year’s Day holiday observance. Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Saturdays this year. When holidays fall on a weekend, the holiday is observed by the federal government on the closest regular workday.

RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services will resume normal operating schedules Monday, January 3.

