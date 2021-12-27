Light snow tonight; Cold air sticks around

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow showers will pass through parts of Wyoming and South Dakota overnight. There looks to be a band that sets up from northeast Wyoming and into northwest South Dakota. Whoever gets under that could pick up a few inches of light, fluffy snow. Temperatures will fall to near or below zero for the entire area. Wind Chill Advisories are in place for northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana until noon Tuesday. Wind chill values could drop as low as -35° and Frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes.

Temperatures will stay cold on Tuesday as highs will be in the single digits up north, teens near Rapid City and 20s/30s for those farther south. Scattered clouds move in Wednesday with highs ranging from the teens to 20s and 30s. Thursday will be warmer with plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the teens up north to the 20s and 30s for others.

Snow showers could move in Thursday night and Friday with highs in the teens for much of the area. Some light accumulations are possible. The first day of the new year will be chilly with highs struggling to reach the teens for some. However, warmer air will move in for Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the 30s, which is right around normal. With how cold it has been and will be leading up to the 30s, Sunday and early next week could feel pretty mild!

