Very Cold Weather the Next 2-Days

Below average throughout the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - About 2-3 inches of snow is in the forecast for our northern counties this evening. Overnight, temperatures are going to decrease drastically with feels like temperatures well below zero by sunrise. The temperatures are only going to get worse into Tuesday. Feels like temperatures will be near -20 in Rapid City by sunrise on Tuesday. Throughout the week, temperatures are going to remain below average.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
