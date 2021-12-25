A walk down the memory isle, last minute Christmas shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Christmas only one day away, there’s less time to spare.

Last minute stragglers are hastily hopping to their holiday shopping.

”Most of the Christmas people are happy people,” says Ken, Owner of Rapid City’s Christmas Village, “and they’re kind of different than some of the ones who are kind of grouchy, because you can tell the difference lots of times. They enjoy it and we enjoy having them.”

“I’ll tell you a story,” says Mark Gates from Casper, WY. “My mother, who’s been deceased, she stopped by the Christmas store. It was a funny story. She bought a bear, [and] it was quite expensive. She kind of hid it from my Dad. My grandson went in and said. ‘grandpa, grandma bought an expensive bear, grandpa.’ That was always kind of a joke. So, the Christmas store always had kind a little bit of a sentimental value to our family. So, it’s always a good memory of her.”

“A lot of our customers are unique people,” says Ken.

“I usually end up here on the 24th,” says Jim Mauller from Hermosa, SD. “I think this is going to be a special one. It’s been a hard year.”

“Tough year,” adds Gates, “we’ve had the pandemic, and I wish everybody good health.”

“I’m a firm believer that things will get better as time goes along,” says Ken.

“I think about the ones who made it special for me when I was a kid and I want to do the same thing for others,” says Mauller through tears. “My Mom, she always made a big deal out of it. The things that she thought up and... yeah, she was really something. She loved Christmas and she always made a big deal of it, and my wife’s the same way.”

“Merry Christmas,” exclaims Gates.

Christmas Village closed December 24 for the winter, and will open back up in May.

