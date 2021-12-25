Give New Life to Old Treasures by Re-Gifting This Holiday Season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Christmas is known as the season of giving. Specifically, giving Christmas presents.

And with inflation prices burning a hole in the pockets of Americans and shipping delays making it even harder to shop for what you want. Many Americans are predicted to actually be giving less this season.

But many often forget, when thinking of what to give as a gift, that re-gifting items are a wonderful way to give new life to old treasures.

But when re-gifting, where should one look, if they aren’t finding things to pass along in their own home?

Owner of Second Time Around Consignment, Roberta Hamlet, says that consignment shops offer a unique array of gifting options at a great price.

Roberta Hamlet, Owner, Second Time Around: “Anything Vintage, the high school kids like. We have all sorts of gift items that you can find. Everything from vintage to coins, to you, know your holiday fashion ware, ugly sweaters galore!”

And she adds one of the best things about holiday shopping at a consignment store is that they offer one-of-a-kind items that can’t be found everywhere.

Roberta Hamlet, Owner, Second Time Around: “They’re one-of-a-kind, so if you buy a picture from us, you’re not going to go to your neighbor’s house and see the same picture, it’s all one-of-a-kind. There’s glassware that your grandma had on her table. When you look through the store, you’ll see lots of memories.”

And with so many people struggling to receive their holiday shipments... Looking locally is the best option to leave with a gift in hand.

Roberta Hamlet, Owner, Second Time Around: “You can come here and buy a sofa or a bed and you get to take it home with you, there’s no waiting”

So, whether you’re looking for that last-minute gift, a unique item, or just don’t want to deal with shipping and handling this Christmas, consider shopping local, and shopping secondhand.

