Three Stevens athletes sign with Augustana
Raider trio ready to deliver at the next level
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Three Stevens student athletes have signed on the dotted line to continue their career at Augustana. Shea Ellender will play soccer for the Vikings. Alex Otten is joining the Augustana cross country and track teams. Hannah Wheeler will compete for Augustana’s newly formed Acrobatics and Tumbling team.
