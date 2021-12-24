Advertisement

Holiday season has more facing hunger, but also more willing to help

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the holiday season, it’s safe to say people tend to be in the giving spirit, and Feeding South Dakota is among the places that experience that come to life.

The non profit says they see an uptick in people they serve, and both the amount of financial and food donations they receive.

Shawn Burke, with Feeding South Dakota, says that they use the holiday spirit to their advantage by placing food drives towards the end of the year.

He says the holidays contribute to much of the money and food they save up, which will be used during the next year.

The organization says that this year has been especially difficult, because of higher than normal associated costs.

Burke says during their times of need, they lean on long time donors to help get them through.

”We can’t really get along without it, frankly. That money, especially this year -- because, we’re having to spend so much more money on purchased product versus donated product. That’s just because of the supply chain issues, access to food and everything else. We’re having the same issues with the availability of food that people are seeing in the grocery stores.”

Burke says most of the money they receive goes to buying food, or getting food shipped to them. Which, he says, is particularly expensive due to gas prices and the lack of available trucks.

The organization says the rest goes to things like staffing and the building where they operate.

He says a food distribution that would normally see 80 people is currently seeing around 120, and adds that the increase makes them lean even more on volunteers, who they are always seeking more of.

