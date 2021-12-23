Advertisement

Unseasonably Mild Today; Cooler into the XMAS Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mild southwest winds will blow today, causing temperatures to soar into the 50s this afternoon. These temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Very strong, gusty winds will develop later today and tonight, with gusts to 65 miles per hour possible in parts of northeast Wyoming, and along the I-90 corridor adjacent the Black Hills. High Wind Warnings and Watches are in effect.

Cooler air will back into the area from the northeast later Friday, and much colder air arrives over the weekend. A disturbance will cross the northern plains late Friday night into Saturday, and it could produce some light snow, but currently it appears most of the snow will fall in northwest South Dakota.

The last week of 2021 will be quite cold as arctic air spills south into the northern Rockies and northern plains. Below zero low temperatures are likely by the middle and end of the week, with a few chances for light snow. A stronger storm may produce more impactful weather over the New Year’s Weekend ... stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

Latest News

Warm Thursday with strong winds into Friday
Thursday Night
Warm and windy
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Temperatures Expected Today and Thursday
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Temperatures continue to get warmer