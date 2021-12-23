Advertisement

Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World hasn’t announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
A woman moves into the first 3D printed Habitat for Humanity home.
Woman moves into Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D printed home in US

Latest News

A 70-million-year old fossil preserved a baby dinosaur still curled up inside its egg.
Fossil of egg includes baby dinosaur curled up (no sound)
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card.
Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
4 injured when large fire breaks out at Texas ExxonMobil refinery
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card