South Dakota reports 428 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Coronavirus
By Jack Caudill
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting a total of 428 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and six more deaths from the virus.

Of the 428 new cases, 60 are from Pennington County, with 17 from Oglala Lakota County, seven from Meade County, six from Lawrence County, four each from Custer and Todd Counties, three from Fall River County and two from Butte County. That brings the state’s case total since the start of the pandemic up to 175,677.

The six deaths reported on Thursday include one from both Butte County and Custer County. The state is now reporting 2,456 deaths overall.

The number of active cases in the state drops by twelve, to 7,090. The number of COVID patients in the hospital falls by two, to 237.

Another 434 patients are now classified as recovered, bringing that total to 166,131.

