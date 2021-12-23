Advertisement

Monument Health not running low on COVID tests

Monument Health
Monument Health(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With the omicron variant of COVID-19 officially being detected in the Mount Rushmore state, Mark Schulte the Vice President of Operations for Monument Health Rapid City says they still have plenty of testing capacity.

But that’s not the case for many places across the nation as communities are running out of tests.

As holiday travel kicks off and Christmas gatherings are right around the corner more people may feel the need to take a test before returning to the workplace.

Monument says another thing people can do is make sure to get their vaccinations and booster shots so if they do test positive their case will remain mild and they won’t overload hospitals.

“We are at a point in which the healthcare systems are strained and Monument is no different. Every day is a challenge and a new adventure for us.” Mark Schulte

