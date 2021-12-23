Health Watch: 12 days of working out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -We will start with one pushup. You can be on your toes or the knees, it doesn’t matter. All we are doing is one pushup. Then we stand up and do two lunges. Standing nice and tall and take a step back and make sure to watch your balance and come down. We will move on and complete three jumping jacks. four tricep pushups. 5 curtsies squats are what’s next. Six curls are next, you can use household stuff to do these, and we will use them again to do 7 overhead presses. We will have 8. Moving on to our ninth step and we will do straight leg deadlifts, feet are narrow, and lean forward. 10 bridges and we will be laying down for the last of these. 11 is reverse curls and lift your hips. To finish it out we have 12 situps” Nicole Craig with HealthWatch

