Gamblers continue to bet on Deadwood

As COVID-19 fears ease, gamblers hit the slots and tables
Sports betting accounts for just $717,774 of Deadwood's $116,195,174 handle in November.
Sports betting accounts for just $717,774 of Deadwood's $116,195,174 handle in November.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While interest in sports betting was slightly down, November statistics show Deadwood’s gaming handle was up more than 30 percent over the previous year.

The “handle” is the amount of money people wager. In Deadwood last month, that was $116,195,174. Most of it went through slot machines. A side note is that penny slot machines account for $83,565,400 of the town’s overall handle.

The sports betting handle didn’t even hit the million-dollar mark, settling at $717,774. Professional football games are the most popular to bet on, $376,427. What’s the least popular? Professional golf at just $196; and there was no payout.

The payout at the slots was 91.25 percent. Table games paid out 80.66 percent and sports wagering was 89.56 percent.

Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, says good weather and events helped keep people interested in gaming; not to mention the recent addition of sports betting.

Gaming industry gross revenues were $10,265,947. That’s a 37 percent increase over November 2020.

Click here to see the South Dakota Gaming Statistics Monthly Summary for November 2021.

