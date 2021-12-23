Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Coquito

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Coquito means “little coconut” in Spanish. This drink, the Puerto Rican version of egg nog, lots of coconut is used, as well as some rum and spices. Simply delicious and lighter than egg nog.

One important note: if can be boozy, so for the kiddos, substitute 1 teaspoon of rum extract for the rum.

In a blender, combine 2 cans of evaporated milk, one can of coconut cream and one can of coconut milk.

Add one half can of sweetened condensed milk, and a half cup of each of dark rum and spiced rum.

Also add a tablespoon of nutmeg, ginger and cloves.

Throw in a teaspoon of vanilla. Blend until completely combined and smooth, then chill a few hours before serving.

Serve in glasses with an extra sprinkle of nutmeg on top!

