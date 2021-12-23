Detainees at the Western SD Juvenile Services Center receive holiday festivities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center is making sure its detainees have a chance to celebrate the holidays. Several events and activities take place throughout the week, all with the help of the community.

Boys and girls are getting festive and celebrating the holidays despite being incarcerated at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center.

Commander Joe Guttierez said that the holidays can be a particularly hard time for incarcerated youth since they can’t spend time with their families.

However, he said that he’s happy the community is willing to rally around them to give them a festive holiday.

“We have people in the community who donate presents, gifts, food, phone cards,” Guttierez said. “People in the community want the kids to know that they’re loved. That they’ve made some poor choices, but they care about them, and they want them to be successful.”

While there are events like pizza parties and bingo games, there’s also an opportunity for detainees to express themselves creatively.

Rebecca Elger with the facility said that they get to decorate their own Christmas envelopes.

“These are envelopes the kids decorated all free-hand,” Elger said. “So, all the artists in the building got to demonstrate their skills, and the ones that had the best ones got an extra prize on top of their Christmas present.”

There are 38 detainees currently in the local juvenile system, more than in recent years.

