Black Hills State University fills Spearfish pantry

Black Hills State University fans donated cash and food to the Spearfish pantry. (photo courtesy Black Hills State University)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Food Pantry received 812 pounds of food and $308 thanks to Black Hills State University Athletics.

Over the last weekend, BHSU sports fans donated the food and cash during the university’s men’s and women’s basketball games. The had free admission as long as they brought non-perishable food items to give to the pantry.

