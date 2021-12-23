Advertisement

Black Hills Community Bank, Pizza Ranch provide meals for needy families

By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 2021 marks the sixth year that Pizza Ranch and Black Hills Community Bank have teamed up to provide meals for families in need during the holidays.

The ‘12 Days of Pizza’ is an idea that film producer Sean Covell had after his sister, who’s a teacher, said that some kids depend on the school system to be fed daily.

The partnership was formed to deliver food to those families during the winter break.

Since then, the program has expanded across the country wherever there’s a Pizza Ranch franchise.

Black Hills Community Bank president Jack Lynass said that the community’s spirit of giving is on full display with this program.

”Rapid City exemplifies the spirit of giving,” Lynass said. “It’s not just Black Hills Community Bank or Pizza Ranch, it’s all the businesses, it’s individuals, churches, everybody that does their share or more to make sure they find out who needs help and get food on those tables.”

Black Hills Community Bank was able to raise more than $21,000 and provide around 2,000 meals.

