Advertisement

According to an Elevate Rapid City study, unemployment is at an all-time low

Elevate is also seeing growth in the community, as the rise in demand for housing increased...
Elevate is also seeing growth in the community, as the rise in demand for housing increased substantially.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Elevate Rapid City released its end-of-the-year report this week on economic growth in the community.

The data shows that unemployment in the city is the lowest it’s been in more than 20 years at 2.3%. Elevate is also seeing growth in the community, as the rise in demand for housing increased substantially.

CEO Tom Johnson said that while these numbers are encouraging, there are still some things residents should be aware of as we head into 2022.

”There’s some inflation that’s kind of on the horizon, the price of housing is still too high and there’s not enough housing,” Johnson said. “So, we’ve got to work on some of those things. Also, with the unemployment rate being so low, folks are sometimes struggling to find workers. So, we’re trying to do some things to try and help that.”

Johnson said that Elevate is expecting to build on its goals in the new year.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash

Latest News

A South Dakota man hung a fake person on his roof as if he'd fallen off a ladder decorating.
Decking the halls with boughs of pain, chances of injuries increase during the holidays
Club for Boys Christmas Tree lot
Club for Boys Offering Last Minute Christmas Trees
Boys and girls are getting festive and celebrating the holidays despite being incarcerated at...
Detainees at the Western SD Juvenile Services Center receive holiday festivities
Sports betting accounts for just $717,774 of Deadwood's $116,195,174 handle in November.
Gamblers continue to bet on Deadwood