Temperatures continue to get warmer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be relatively mild overnight as lows will fall into the 20s and 30s. Mostly clear skies are expected.

We continue to warm up Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny skies. The 50s will continue into Thursday and it will be breezy. Scattered clouds pass through the area Thursday before temperatures return to the 40s for Christmas Eve.

Temperatures are looking a tad cooler on Christmas, with highs in the 30s for many and some near 40°. After Christmas, the cold air really starts to settle in. Sunday won’t be too bad, with highs in the 20s and 30s, but Monday will have temperatures down into the teens to near 20° for a high. Tuesday will be in the teens for much of the area and Wednesday could struggle to even see double digits.

After the mild air leading into Christmas, temperatures will turn cold to end the year.

