Advertisement

Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns

RCPD returns presents stolen from a family’s vehicle, just in time for Christmas
Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to their rightful owners by RCPD Community Service Officers Amber LeLaCheur and Parker Harrison. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police saved Christmas for a family, quickly returning stolen presents, while also keeping four guns from reaching the streets.

Tuesday morning, police investigated three reports of vehicle burglaries: one including a stolen pickup. Police were told that a pistol and rifle were in the pickup when it was stolen at a home on the 6500 block of Wellington Drive. The pickup was found abandoned in the 200 block of Bald Eagle Lane, but the firearms were missing.

Two other vehicle burglaries were reported on Enchantment Road, with another pistol and rifle stolen; and Wellington Drive, where thieves made off with the family’s Christmas presents.

Using security video provided by homeowners, police zeroed in on a vehicle on the 200 block of Bald Eagle Lane. This led them to an apartment where they found the juveniles and stolen property, including the four guns.

Police believe the juveniles were responsible for the crime spree. In a release, RCPD community relations specialist Brendyn Medina stated that police “are working through the appropriate processes to ensure they are held accountable for their actions.

“None of the vehicles burglarized or stolen in this investigation showed signs of forced entry,” Medina added. “Additionally, vehicles are not a gun safe. While it’s fortunate we were able to quickly recover the firearms stolen during this string of incidents, recovering stolen guns is always a major challenge for law enforcement. In many cases, a stolen firearm won’t be recovered until it is associated with another criminal act.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
Mines programs ranked Best in the Nation for Value and Quality
Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
FILE - Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia,...
Secret Service: Nearly $100B stolen in pandemic relief funds
Railroad Crossing
A push for quiet railroad crossings for downtown Rapid City

Latest News

A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them
Candy cane fans might have to pick a different candy this holiday season
safety
PETS AND HOLIDAY DECORATIONS clipped version
ranking
THE MINES RANKING - VOD - clipped version
Keep Pets Safe Around Holiday Decor
How to Keep Your Fur Family Safe This Christmas Season