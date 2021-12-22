Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police saved Christmas for a family, quickly returning stolen presents, while also keeping four guns from reaching the streets.

Tuesday morning, police investigated three reports of vehicle burglaries: one including a stolen pickup. Police were told that a pistol and rifle were in the pickup when it was stolen at a home on the 6500 block of Wellington Drive. The pickup was found abandoned in the 200 block of Bald Eagle Lane, but the firearms were missing.

Two other vehicle burglaries were reported on Enchantment Road, with another pistol and rifle stolen; and Wellington Drive, where thieves made off with the family’s Christmas presents.

Using security video provided by homeowners, police zeroed in on a vehicle on the 200 block of Bald Eagle Lane. This led them to an apartment where they found the juveniles and stolen property, including the four guns.

Police believe the juveniles were responsible for the crime spree. In a release, RCPD community relations specialist Brendyn Medina stated that police “are working through the appropriate processes to ensure they are held accountable for their actions.

“None of the vehicles burglarized or stolen in this investigation showed signs of forced entry,” Medina added. “Additionally, vehicles are not a gun safe. While it’s fortunate we were able to quickly recover the firearms stolen during this string of incidents, recovering stolen guns is always a major challenge for law enforcement. In many cases, a stolen firearm won’t be recovered until it is associated with another criminal act.”

