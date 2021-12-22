Advertisement

Candy cane fans might have to pick a different candy this holiday season

A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them
A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them
A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them(KOTA/KEVN)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candy canes are becoming harder to find this holiday season nationwide.

The key ingredient in Christmas baking is yet another item experiencing a shortage as the country approaches the two-year mark of the COVID pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Some candy cane lovers will be disappointed not to receive one this year.

”I don’t really think of that as a gift to anybody but I should because they do make me super happy when I see them, I love anything peppermint or mint-flavored, so I think I get, hitting two birds with one stone when I get a candy cane, they’re super yummy and festive,” said Camille Cruz, Rapid City visitor.

Candy stores are seeing the decline of the treats in stock but it’s not stopping people from buying what’s there.

