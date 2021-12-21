Rapid City Fire Department’s improved ambulance gets a special induction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After the ambulance was totaled in February, the box of the vehicle was able to be repaired with new additions.

Unveiling the new and improved ambulance, the RCFD held a ceremony and blessing to get the vehicle back into service.

They perform a ceremony created in the 18 hundreds to keep the tradition alive, however, it has changed with more modern vehicles.

”The purpose of the ceremony for our staff is all about pride, it’s pride in ownership, it’s pride in the quality, in how it was built and put together, and it’s also quality of the safety with some of the updated measures that were put into it,” said Brent Long, division chief of EMS Operations.

He says the ceremony is performed for new and reworked vehicles at the station.

