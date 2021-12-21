Advertisement

A push for quiet railroad crossings for downtown Rapid City

Railroad Crossing
Railroad Crossing(WWNY)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Downtown Rapid City is where you can find presidential statues, dining locations, and those loud railroad crossings.

Rapid City Community Development is trying to change that with a request for 5.75 million dollars from the Vision Fund.

The goal is to create silent railroad crossings for trains through the downtown area.

This means all crossings from East to West Boulevard would have crossing gates and require safety features like medians and flashing lights.

”We’ve heard from a lot of the downtown residents that the train horns keep them awake at night and our downtown business community is strongly in favor of this and as we’re seeing more development downtown was hearing from some of those developers that the railroad quiet zone would really aid in their quest to bring housing to the downtown Rapid City area,” said Kip Harrington, Long-Range Planning Manager for Rapid City Community Development.

If money is received for the project, the city will have to work with the Federal Railroad Administration to allow a quiet zone to be installed.

