Mines programs ranked Best in the Nation for Value and Quality

RAPID CITY, SD (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines has come out on top according to a broad spectrum of publications that provide annual rankings for universities. The newest rankings put the school among the top schools in the state and nation.

Intelligent.com ranks several of South Dakota Mines graduate programs the best in the country. Intelligent ranks Mines the number one school in the country to get a master’s degree in engineering , topping the list above other universities like Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and Virginia Tech. Intelligent also puts Mines’ master’s in construction management and master’s in electrical engineering at the number one spot in the nation. The website ranks Mines’ bachelor’s in electrical engineering program among the top 10 in the nation while the online master’s in engineering management is ranked number two in the country.

“These high rankings, from multiple organizations across the board, show what our alumni have always known. South Dakota Mines is a hidden gem, on par with the country’s top STEM schools for quality and value,” says Mines President Jim Rankin. “Our graduates are leading Fortune 500 companies, revolutionizing healthcare, and creating new businesses. They are changing the world.”

Mines is the only public university in the state to make Forbes list of the top universities in the country . Forbes ranks Mines among the top 600 colleges in the nation and above all other public and private schools in South Dakota.

Niche ranks Mines among its best colleges in the country for 2022. Mines ranked in the top 10% in several of Niche’s lists, including best small colleges in America, top public universities in the country, and best engineering colleges in America. Niche also ranks Mines as the number one best value college and the best public university in the state.

Newsweek put Mines on its list of the best maker schools in the country. Newsweek writes, “these are universities, community, and junior colleges, vocational and trade schools with curricula that encourage learning by doing; are supported by educators committed to collaborative problem-solving; have well-developed maker spaces, labs, and studios; and which support diverse, interactive communities that engage in knowledge and skill sharing.”

College Factual gives Mines 170 best value and overall quality rankings in both the region and nation. A wide range of Mines programs are ranked number one in the plains states and multiple programs rank very well in the nation.

Best Accredited Colleges ranks South Dakota Mines degrees in civil engineering , mechanical engineering , and electrical engineering among the best in the country.

College Simply rates Mines the number one public school in the state. The website also shows Mines is more affordable than many comparable schools in nearby states. Mines offers in-state tuition to seven surrounding states.

College Raptor ranks Mines among its “Hidden Gems of the Plains.” College Raptor writes, “this selection recognizes South Dakota Mines as one of the best colleges in the country, based on a combination of factors, including retention rates, graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio, endowment per student, selectivity, and other key metrics as reported via the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) for the most recently available enrollment year.

