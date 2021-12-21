The holiday season could put on more stress for some

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas music, family recipes in the oven, for some, these are the highlights of the holidays.

But not everyone has access to these experiences.

“The best way to try and help those in need to have that same holiday season is to make sure they’ve got food,” said Shawn Burke, development associate at Feeding South Dakota.

Food banks and pantries typically see an increase in people needing help around the holidays.

However, people also tend to be more giving this time of year.

“Right now it’s keeping level with each other, the donations are keeping up with the uptick in people,” said Kent Reimann, pantry manager at Church Response.

Some people and businesses create donation programs to relieve the stress, especially the stress children face during school breaks.

“She said that actually of the 25 kids in her class, only half of them were excited for break the other were really worried about it. The 12 that school was shut down for Christmas break that is the only time in the year that the entire school wasn’t able to supply consistent meals so these kids were freaked out,” said Sean Covel, founder of 12 Days of Pizza.

That’s how 12 days of pizza was formed.

Covel reached out to the Black Hills Community Bank and Pizza Ranch to donate 12 pizzas to 12 families in 2015.

Now the project has grown to more than 2,000 meals during the current holiday break.

