Advertisement

The holiday season could put on more stress for some

Not everyone has access to food during the holiday season, especially when children are home on school breaks
Not everyone has access to food during the holiday season, especially when children are home on...
Not everyone has access to food during the holiday season, especially when children are home on school breaks(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas music, family recipes in the oven, for some, these are the highlights of the holidays.

But not everyone has access to these experiences.

“The best way to try and help those in need to have that same holiday season is to make sure they’ve got food,” said Shawn Burke, development associate at Feeding South Dakota.

Food banks and pantries typically see an increase in people needing help around the holidays.

However, people also tend to be more giving this time of year.

“Right now it’s keeping level with each other, the donations are keeping up with the uptick in people,” said Kent Reimann, pantry manager at Church Response.

Some people and businesses create donation programs to relieve the stress, especially the stress children face during school breaks.

“She said that actually of the 25 kids in her class, only half of them were excited for break the other were really worried about it. The 12 that school was shut down for Christmas break that is the only time in the year that the entire school wasn’t able to supply consistent meals so these kids were freaked out,” said Sean Covel, founder of 12 Days of Pizza.

That’s how 12 days of pizza was formed.

Covel reached out to the Black Hills Community Bank and Pizza Ranch to donate 12 pizzas to 12 families in 2015.

Now the project has grown to more than 2,000 meals during the current holiday break.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area,...
Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake Lodge
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE-Suspect in custody following early morning shooting
Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Firefighters from two states respond to multiple alarm structure fire

Latest News

Unveiling the new and improved ambulance, the RCFD held a ceremony and blessing to get the...
Rapid City Fire Department’s improved ambulance gets a special induction
Military Matters
Dusty Johnson on the NDAA and how the US draft could see change
Veterans honored in Sturgis for their service
Vietnam veterans honored in Sturgis
Railroad Crossing
A push for quiet railroad crossings for downtown Rapid City