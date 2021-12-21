Advertisement

Dusty Johnson on the NDAA and how the US draft could see change

Military Matters
Military Matters
By Aleah Burggraff
Dec. 20, 2021
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Changes may be coming to the United States Selective Service in the near future.

That’s according to Congressman Dusty Johnson in his breakdown of the National Defense Authorization Act that passed last week.

Johnson said the United States draft hasn’t been used in over 50 years since the Vietnam War and over the next few years he thinks we’ll see a push to get rid of the draft altogether.

He compares the US military to other countries that force their citizens to fight.

“I do think one of the real strengths of the American military is that we are an all-volunteer force. Nobody is forced to do that. So, understanding the strength of an all-volunteer military I think a lot of people are asking should we even have the draft at all. I think you’ll see a huge congressional debate on that front over the next year,” said Johnson.

Congress also removed a proposal for women to take part in the draft.

“There have been courts that have ruled, listen, if we’re going to have all combat jobs open to women, then there’s no reason to discriminate against men in the draft. Frankly, that’s not the way large swaths of congress looked at it. I still think culturally in this country we still view daughters differently than sons; we view women different than men and we can have a debate about whether or not that’s appropriate, but in the end analysis, you have to get 218 votes to pass the National Defense Authorization Act in the house,” said Johnson.

He added those votes were easier to get when the female draft revisions were taken out.

