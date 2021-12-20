State prison inmate placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Inmate Paul Standing Crow Beck left his work release job site in Rapid City Dec. 19 without authorization.

Standing Crow Beck, age 25, is a Native American male. He is five-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Standing Crow Beck is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary out of Brown County.

If you see Standing Crow Beck or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return from assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

