Advertisement

State prison inmate placed on escape status

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Inmate Paul Standing Crow Beck left his work release job site in Rapid City Dec. 19 without authorization.

Standing Crow Beck, age 25, is a Native American male. He is five-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Standing Crow Beck is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary out of Brown County.

If you see Standing Crow Beck or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return from assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area,...
Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake Lodge
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE-Suspect in custody following early morning shooting
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask
Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant