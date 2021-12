RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Clover is a 1-year-old domestic medium hair.

While it may take time for her to warm up to you, once she does she will love you endlessly and is a major fan of being pet and head scratches.

Clover’s adoption fee is $100 plus tax and she is available at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

