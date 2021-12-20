New Underwood boys basketball off to impressive start
3-0 heading into Tuesday matchup
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New Underwood boys basketball team has become familiar with losing over the last several years, but they appear to have turned things around at the start of the 2021-22 season. Ben Burns spoke to their head coach and one of their captains on what’s been behind their recent success.
