Local author uses diverse cultures and places in the release of a new fantasy novel

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Are you looking for a little adventure? How about a trip through the Kalahari, Sahara, and Gobi deserts? And don’t worry, you won’t have to get up off the couch because author Bruce Junek does it for us with the second installment of his four-part book series.

Junek gives us all the details on his recent release, Death of Innocence: The Making of a True Warrior. He also talks about his life’s adventures and how they’ve impacted his creativity and the writing of books.

