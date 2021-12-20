Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Holiday Drinks
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here are two drinks that will be perfect to serve this season: one for kids, one for adults.
For the kids, an “egg cream.”
Pour 1/4 cup half and half in bottom of a chilled glass. Add 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup then top with a cup and half of club soda.
Stir, if desired - enjoy!
For the adults: a “cranberry sangria.”
Mix together in a large pitcher: 1 bottle of Beaujolais or a sweet red wine, one cup each of cranberry juice and orange juice. If you can find cranberry liqueur, add a half cup of that. Stir and chill several hours before serving.
When serving, pour into a tall, chilled glass or wine glass and garnish with orange or lime slices. Can serve on the rocks.
