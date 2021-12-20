Cold, Wintry Today; Mild and Dry Midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Chilly weather can be expected today as that cold Canadian air seeped south into the area. Some light freezing drizzle, fog and snow has fallen north of I-90, resulting in some locally slippery driving conditions. Highs today will only be in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

The cold air shifts north and east tomorrow and through the middle of the week. We will see above normal temperatures return with highs in the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Christmas Eve will be mild with highs in the 40s.

Colder air returns over the Christmas weekend. There could be a little light snow, especially on Sunday, but at this time, no major winter storms are expected. The last week of 2021 could be quite cold as more Canadian air dives south into the northern Rockies and plains.

