City offices adjusting schedules for upcoming holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - City offices will be adjusting schedules in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

CITY OFFICES: City Hall offices will be closed on Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve Day, and New Year’s Day.

RAPID CITY LANDFILL/TRASH COLLECTION: For the Christmas holiday period, the Rapid City Landfill will be open until noon on Friday and will be closed on Saturday for Christmas Day. For the New Year’s Day holiday period, the Landfill will be open Friday, December 31, however, there will be no city trash collection and administrative offices will be closed. The Landfill will be closed Saturday, January 1.

For both holiday weeks, Monday trash and recycling collection will be on a normal schedule. The rest of the week – Tuesday to Friday – set out a day earlier, leave out until collected.

RAPID CITY LIBRARY: The library will be closed on Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve Day, and New Year’s Day.

RAPID TRANSIT SERVICES: Rapid Transit Services - including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services - will not operate Friday and Saturday as well as Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1 in conjunction with the federal holiday observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day this year.

THE MONUMENT: The facility will be closed Friday and all day, Christmas Day. On both New Year’s Eve Day and New Year’s Day, administrative and box offices will open at noon and remain open during event hours.

ROOSEVELT PARK SWIM CENTER: The Roosevelt Swim Center will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will be closed Christmas Day. The facility will operate normal hours with extended open swim hours starting at noon from December 20-24 and December 27-December 31. The facility will close at 5 p.m. December 31. The facility will open at 8 a.m. New Year’s Day and will operate normal hours January 1-2. No fitness classes will meet December 22-January 2.

ROOSEVELT PARK ICE ARENA: The Ice Arena will host public skate from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. The facility is closed Christmas Day. On Sunday, December 26, the facility will be open for public skate from 2:45-5 p.m. For New Year’s Eve, the facility will close after the conclusion of the Badlands Sabres game. The facility will host public skate on New Year’s Day from 1:30-3:30 .m. and 2:45-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 2.

RAPID CITY STREETS: The Streets Department will be closed December 24-25 and December 31-January 1 in observance of the holidays, however crews will be dispatched for a storm event.

RAPID CITY REGIONAL AIRPORT: Rapid City Regional Airport will be open both holidays, however administrative offices will be closed this Friday and Saturday, and December 31 and January 1. Travelers are advised to check the status of individual flights with the airlines.

RAPID CITY FIRE AND POLICE: Both departments will be operating regular shift schedules during the holidays with administrative offices closed Friday and Saturday, and December 31-January 1.

