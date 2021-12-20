City billing system to go offline for maintenance upgrades during Christmas break

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With City offices closed Friday and through the weekend for the Christmas holiday observance, the Information Technology Department will perform end-of-the-year maintenance upgrades to the City’s billing system.

Online billing through the City’s Tyler billing system will be off line late Thursday evening from approximately midnight and extend through mid-day Sunday. There will be no online billing available to the City’s utility customers during this maintenance period. The City’s Finance Office advises customers wishing to pay bills to use the night depository on the west side of City Hall, 300 Sixth Street. Customers are advised to include the payment stub and the account number with their payment for easier processing.

City IT officials expect the maintenance upgrades to be completed no later than mid-day Sunday.

