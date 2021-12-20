Advertisement

3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUB head-on while driving the wrong way down the interstate in St. Landry Parish, according to LSP.(GoFundMe)
By Mykal Vincent and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WVUE/Gray News) - Four people are dead, including three siblings, after a two-vehicle crash on an interstate in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, WVUE reported.

John Lundy, 54, Lindy Rae Simmons, 20, Kamryn Simmons, 14, and Christoper Simmons, 16, were all killed in the crash on 1-49 on Friday.

Investigators say Lundy was driving his truck the wrong way and struck Simmons’ SUV head-on.

Lundy and Lindy Simmons were pronounced dead at the scene. Kamryn, Christopher and two other passengers were transported to a hospital. Kamryn and Christopher died from their injuries at the hospital. The two other passengers remain in critical condition.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. Results are pending.

Katie DeRouen, the older sister of Simmons, launched a GoFundMe.

DeRouen identified the other passengers as her mother, Dawn Simmons, and Christopher’s 16-year-old girlfriend, Marissa. She says the family was driving home from one of Christopher’s basketball games in Monroe, Louisiana.

In the GoFundMe description, DeRouen describes her experience learning about the crash and the devastation her family suffered.

“I have never in my life experienced more pain than in that moment... Nothing took away the pain that was bruising in my heart. The three babies of the family are gone,” DeRouen wrote.

She says that their “lives are shattered.”

Sunday afternoon, DeRouen says her mother underwent surgery and would be out of the intensive care unit soon.

Marissa had surgery on a broken femur and is “completely devastated.”

A prayer vigil was held Sunday for the family.

“There are no words to describe losing all 3 of the babies of the family,” DeRouen says. “We all have their gifts wrapped under the tree.”

