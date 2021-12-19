Turning Warmer Sunday; Colder Monday but Overall a Quiet Week before XMAS

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The cold airmass that brought some below zero low temperatures Saturday morning will quickly move east Sunday. Much warmer air will move in from the southwest. Look for highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees in the afternoon, which will be well above normal for this time of year.

Cold air will once again seep into the area Monday, then lift north again during the middle of the week. No significant precipitation is expected all next week, so travel shouldn’t be hampered by the weather during this busy travel period.

Cold air moves back in over the XMAS Weekend. There could be a bit of light snow, but it’s too early to pinpoint how cold, or how much snow may affect us. Stay tuned!

