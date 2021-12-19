Follow your GPS to create a unique holiday decoration

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a holiday tradition for many families, hunting for the perfect Christmas tree. But what about hunting for ornaments?

When snow falls in Custer State Park, so do the visitor numbers.

But, the visitors center found a creative way to bring people back.

“Right now in Custer State Park, we have a geocaching event going on,” said Kobee Stalder, visitors service program manager at Custer State Park.

The park’s first “Caching through the snow” is a GPS-led scavenger hunt, and it starts with a list of latitudes and longitudes.

“You basically punch in those coordinates on your cell phone then it will bring up a pin and then you basically walk to that location where that certain piece of the ornament is,” said Stalder.

Six pieces can be found on the path, and once assembled on a plastic ball, participants will find they’ve created a bison ornament.

But, while visitors may not want a plastic bison on their Christmas tree, the event is directed toward locals in the Black Hills.

“It’s just really fun for the whole family to get outside, go for a quick hike, and challenge, and get them to communicate and work together,” said Stalder.

