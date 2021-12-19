Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake Lodge

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area,...
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area, including Hill City, Custer, and Rapid City, as well as Custer County EMS are still working on the fire.(Custer County Sherriff)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KEVN) - A fire has broken out at Sylvan Lake Lodge in Cuter State Park.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area, including Hill City, Custer, and Rapid City, as well as Custer County EMS are still working on the fire.

Alarms initially went off in the southeastern part of the building.

The Sheriffs Office is warning people to stay away from the area as crews continue to battle the flames.

This story is still developing and we’ll have the latest information as we get it.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
RCAS closes schools due to threat.
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
Pedestrian hit and killed early Friday morning near Sheridan

Latest News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Shredded vs Grated Cheese
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Shredded vs Grated Cheese
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE-Suspect in custody following early morning shooting
TikTok trend closes Rapid City schools.
TikTok trend encourages students to make threats, Rapid City schools shut down for the day
Although the Omicron variant of COVID-19 hasn’t hit the Mount Rushmore State, it is spreading...
Hospitalizations are expected to rise, according to Monument Health